Unlimited guests and cutting the cake - restrictions will ease for weddings
- Credit: Supplied
The Prime Minister may have announced a Freedom Day delay - but one area which has seen a let up is weddings and wakes.
From June 21, weddings can now be celebrated by an unlimited amount of guests, as long as Covid safety measures have been put in place.
Tasha Raven from Corton, in Lowestoft, was due to get married to her fiancé Vince on July 31, 2020, but since then she has had to postpone the wedding three times.
The couple are now hoping to have the big day on July 30 this year at the Victoria Hotel in Lowestoft after postponing previous dates in October 2020 and February 2021.
Reacting to the news, she said: "It is absolutely wonderful. At one point I was so worried that we would have to limit the amount of people that come to our wedding.
"The most important thing for us is that we can now have not only our close family with us but friends as well.
"The only downside is that social distancing will have to be maintained and there will be no dancing allowed but we can't have everything.
"This means I can re-look at my guest list now and be a little bit more optimistic."
As part of the new rules:
- Dancing will still be prohibited indoors.
- However, from June 21 the couple can share their first dance in front of all their sitting guests.
- The cutting of the cake is also allowed under the lifting of restrictions.
- Musical acts are allowed indoors and out, but with a restriction of up to only six performers inside. For outdoor weddings, up to 30 performers are allowed on stage.
- Speeches are advised to be made over PA systems rather than through raised voices, and guest books and camera stations and games are allowed, but again, as long as they are Covid-secure.
- Drinking at the bar is still prohibited, as is dancing indoors - with the exception of the wedding couple's first dance.
- Dancing outside, while still technically allowed, is still advised against, along with communal singing.
- Online cash donations are preferable under the easing of restrictions on weddings.
- Facemasks are still to be used when indoors, except when eating and drinking.
- Table service will remain in place, with no more than six guests on a table - which is enough to accommodate the couple and both their parents.
- Risk assessments are mandatory for all wedding venues, and must be taken by guests who are celebrating on private land if there are more than 30 people present.