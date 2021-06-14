Unlimited guests and cutting the cake - restrictions will ease for weddings

Published: 7:41 PM June 14, 2021

Weddings will see an ease in Covid restrictions from June 21. - Credit: Supplied

The Prime Minister may have announced a Freedom Day delay - but one area which has seen a let up is weddings and wakes.

Weddings can have unlimited guests, but the only ones allowed to dance are the couple. - Credit: Mark Ewels

From June 21, weddings can now be celebrated by an unlimited amount of guests, as long as Covid safety measures have been put in place.

Tasha Raven from Corton, in Lowestoft, was due to get married to her fiancé Vince on July 31, 2020, but since then she has had to postpone the wedding three times.

The couple are now hoping to have the big day on July 30 this year at the Victoria Hotel in Lowestoft after postponing previous dates in October 2020 and February 2021.

Reacting to the news, she said: "It is absolutely wonderful. At one point I was so worried that we would have to limit the amount of people that come to our wedding.

"The most important thing for us is that we can now have not only our close family with us but friends as well.

"The only downside is that social distancing will have to be maintained and there will be no dancing allowed but we can't have everything.

"This means I can re-look at my guest list now and be a little bit more optimistic."

Tasha Raven, with her fiancé Vince Knights. - Credit: Tasha Raven

As part of the new rules: