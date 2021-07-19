People will need to be double-jabbed to get in nightclubs from autumn

Published: 5:57 PM July 19, 2021

Boris Johnson waves to onlookers during a visit to Falmouth ahead of the G7 summit - Credit: Getty Images

On the day England's nightclubs were allowed to open for the first time since March 2020, Boris Johnson set out plans to make vaccine passports compulsory for entry - with proof of a negative test no longer enough.

Some 35pc of 18 to 30-year-olds - three million people - were unvaccinated, and the Prime Minister told a press conference: "Some of life's most important pleasures and opportunities are likely to be increasingly dependent on vaccination."

The number of countries requiring double vaccination as a condition of quarantine-free travel was "likely to grow".

(left to right) Chloe Waite, Gabriel Wildsmith and Alex Clarke queue up for the Egg nightclub in London, for when the final legal coronavirus restrictions are lifted in England at midnight. Picture date: Sunday July 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

Mr Johnson said there was also concern about the "continuing risk posed by nightclubs", adding: "I don't want to have to close nightclubs again as they have elsewhere, but it does mean nightclubs need to do the socially responsible thing and make use of the NHS Covid pass.

"I should serve notice now that by the end of September, when all over-18s will have had their chance to be double jabbed, we are planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather."

Also in the update, figures highlighting the rising rates of the current spike were shown.

The Prime Minister stated that while case rates are increasing "well within the margins" of the roadmap out of lockdown, hospital admissions and death rates are not matching those from the previous spikes.

Mr Johnson said people had to accept that increasing numbers would be required to self-isolate "as a consequence of living with Covid".

Bar&Beyond in Norwich and across the rest of the country will not be enforcing vaccine passports, according the chief executive of the firm which owns the nightclub chain. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Prime Minister, speaking from his own self-isolation in Chequers, said: "I know how frustrating it is for all those who have been affected or pinged."

But people identified as contacts were "at least five times more likely to be infected than others".

"Even if they have been vaccinated there is a significant risk that they can still pass the disease on.

"And so as we go forward I'm afraid that the continuing sacrifice of this large minority, those of us who have been asked to isolate, remains important to allow the rest of society to get back to something like normality.

"I'm afraid that at this stage it's simply a consequence of living with Covid and opening up when cases are high in the way that we are."

UK chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said nightclubs could be "potential super spreading events"

He told the press conference: "Right the way across the world we've seen that nightclubs and venues where you've got lots of people indoors, crowded together, are a focus for potential super spreading events, and that has also been seen in terms of what's happened in Holland and Israel where nightclubs opened, and you saw a big increase in cases.

"So I think it's... there's no question that that is an environment in which spreading is easier, you've got lots of people quite close together, you've got the environment in which spreading becomes easier.

"And I would expect that with opening of nightclubs, we'll continue to see an increase in cases and we will see outbreaks related to specific nightclubs as well.

"And that's, again, why it's so important that everybody comes and gets a vaccine, so that we can reduce the chance of spread, and we can reduce the chance of consequences of that spread."