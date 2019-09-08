Search

Two sheltered housing schemes set to be demolished

08 September, 2019 - 05:30
Willow Lodge, at Hilgay, which is set to be demolished Picture: Google

Archant

Two former sheltered housing complexes are set to be demolished.

Harpley Court, at Harpley, which is also being knocked down Picture: GoogleHarpley Court, at Harpley, which is also being knocked down Picture: Google

Freebridge Community Housing said schemes it owns in the villages of Harpley and Hilgay have both been empty for a number of years.

Chief executive Tony Hall said: "A number of years ago we took the reluctant decision to close the schemes in Harpley and Hilgay. While this was not something that we actively sought to do, the quality of the accommodation at the schemes was becoming very tired and was clearly in need of extensive modernisation.

"In addition to this the schemes in question had been under-occupied for some time with very little interest from those on the housing waiting list.

"With the properties having been empty for some time we are now moving forward with work on the sites that will see the buildings demolished. Once this work is complete we'll be considering options for housing schemes that will suit local demand."

