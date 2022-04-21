News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Free pints for Pink Un+ subscribers ahead of City's clash with Newcastle

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 11:43 AM April 21, 2022
The lovely PinkUn ladies are on hand to help you download the PinkUn app at the PinkUn and Canary pu

The Pink Un+ team took over the Fat Cat & Canary and offered free pints in December - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich City supporters will have the chance to grab a free pint ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle United, thanks to the Pink Un+ app. 

The Fat Cat & Canary pub, in Thorpe Road, hosted a Pink Un+ takeover in December and will again rebrand as the Pink Un+ Free House ahead of the 3pm kick-off at Carrow Road on April 23. 

The first 400 people to arrive who can prove they subscribe to our Canaries app, or who sign up on the day, will receive a free pint of Yeller ‘n’ Green beer. 

Landlord Christian Hodgkinson is ready to hand out free pints to punters with the PinkUn app. Pictur

Fat Cat & Canary landlord Christian Hodgkinson welcomed the Pink Un+ team for the first time in December - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Pints are available between midday and 2.30pm, with further information available about Pink Un+, which provides exclusive NCFC insight, interviews and analysis for just £1.99 per month or £19.99 for a year – with the first month free. 

As well as in-depth feature articles and opinion columns, our Canaries correspondents have every angle covered on match days. Head to pinkun.com for full details.

(L-R) Kenny, Harvey and Alfie Alexander enjoy a free pint after downloading the PinkUn app. Picture:

Canaries fans, from left, Kenny, Harvey and Alfie Alexander enjoyed a free pint at the Fat Cat & Canary in December after subscribing to Pink Un+ - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

