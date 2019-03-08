CCTV donated to shop targeted by human teeth fly tippers

A charity shop targeted by fly tippers said it is over the moon with an offer of free CCTV from a local company.

Break charity shop on Church Street in Attleborough spoke out two weeks ago after flytippers left a box containing human teeth, soil and dirty clothes on its doorstep.

Following the article in this newspaper, Julian Brownbridge of Attleborough IT contacted the shop to offer it a brand new CCTV system free of charge.

Shop manager Kate Davies said the team welcomed the offer with open arms.

"It's hard to believe the generosity of some people. As a charity we want to spend our funds on care for local children, not on additional security measures which shouldn't be needed. The footage will be great evidence for the police for fly tipping and theft incidents."

The shop has struggled to deal with a recent influx of fly tipping over the past year, being forced to dispose of items such as lethal crossbows, human teeth and twenty-year-old gallstones.