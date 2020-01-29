Police on scene of four vehicle collision on A47
PUBLISHED: 19:18 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:46 29 January 2020
Four vehicles have been involved in a collision on a section of the A47.
Police were called to the slipway at Saddlebow, King's Lynn, at 6.11 this evening after a call from the member of the public.
The incident involved a blue mini cooper, a blue Vauxhall Mariva, a silver Mercedes Estate and a blue Mercedes.
King's Lynn Police have tweeted: "Dealing with a road traffic collision at the A47 on slip at Saddlebow. Please pass slowly and carefully. Whilst we await recovery. Thank you."
A police spokesman said the incident occurred on the Norwich bound carriageway and there looked to be no injuries, but drivers had been left 'a little shaken up'.
The road reopened shortly before 7.45pm.
