Four vehicle crash on A47

The road has been closed following a four vehicle crash on the A47 near Trowse.

Emergency services were called following reports of a two vehicle collision on the A47 just past the A146 slip road junction at just after 8.25am today (Tuesday, December 3).

But a spokesman for Norfolk Police has confirmed four vehicles have been involved in the crash.

The spokesman said there do not appear to be serious injuries but the ambulance service has attended.

The road is currently closed while emergency services and recovery vehicles deal with the crash.

Traffic is being diverted while the road is closed.

Norfolk Police have warned people about the crash on social media.

They tweeted: "#A47 CLOSED East bound at Trowse following an RTC. Emergency services are on scene and dealing. #norfolkroads".

