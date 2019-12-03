Search

Advanced search

Four vehicle crash on A47

PUBLISHED: 09:52 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 03 December 2019

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The road has been closed following a four vehicle crash on the A47 near Trowse.

Emergency services were called following reports of a two vehicle collision on the A47 just past the A146 slip road junction at just after 8.25am today (Tuesday, December 3).

But a spokesman for Norfolk Police has confirmed four vehicles have been involved in the crash.

The spokesman said there do not appear to be serious injuries but the ambulance service has attended.

The road is currently closed while emergency services and recovery vehicles deal with the crash.

Traffic is being diverted while the road is closed.

Norfolk Police have warned people about the crash on social media.

They tweeted: "#A47 CLOSED East bound at Trowse following an RTC. Emergency services are on scene and dealing. #norfolkroads".

- Keep up to date with all the latest travel information via our live traffic map.

Most Read

Superstar Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Man killed in crash between car and bus

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Pub closes as landlords retire and head off to Spain

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers at The Dog Inn in Horsford. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Pub closes as landlords retire and head off to Spain

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers at The Dog Inn in Horsford. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Father of teenage crash victim’s emotional plea for motorists to pay attention

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Police say sorry after dashcam blunder forces father to watch his daughter’s fatal crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Superstar Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Man killed in crash between car and bus

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Pub worker runs into burning flat to save dogs

The charred remains of the kitchen in the flat above the Countryman pub on Ipswich Road, Tasburgh, after a tumble dryer caught fire. Picture: Ellen Franklin.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists