Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after four-vehicle crash

One person has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a crash on the A134 near Whittington. Picture: Google Street View Archant

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a four-vehicle collision.

Police were called at around 6am on Monday (June 8) morning after a crash on the A134 near Whittington Hill, between Mundford and Downham Market, involving a van, Mercedes and two Vauxhall Astras.

Three ambulances, two ambulance officer vehicles and an East Anglian Air Ambulace were sent to the scene and assessed five people.

One person with serious injuries was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge via road ambulance, while three patients were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn for further treatment.

Road closures are currently in place at the Whittington roundabout adjoining Bridge Road and Methwold Road, the Northwold crossroads and the Brandon Road crossroads.

Emergency services remain on scene and a police spokesman said the A134 was likely to be closed “for some time” between Northwold and Whittington.

Motorists are therefore being advised to avoid the area.

For the latest travel information, check the EDP’s live traffic map.