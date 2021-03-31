News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hovercraft rescues four people and dog cut off by tide

Dan Grimmer

Published: 7:37 AM March 31, 2021   
Four people and a dog were rescued by the RNLI hovercraft after getting cut off by the tide on the Norfolk coast.

The coastguard sent the Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft to Scolt Head Island at just after 4.30pm on Tuesday, March 30.

Two women, two children and a dog had become trapped on the island.

The hovercraft picked them up and dropped them into the care of the Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team.

Safety advice was given and the rescue team then returned to station.

But, at just before 9pm, the Coastguard Rescue Team was paged again, to reports of three people in the water at Hythe Bridge in Downham Market.

However, the team was stood down after it emerged that all the people were safely out of the water.

