Radio Norwich among four local stations now part of history

PUBLISHED: 17:56 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 02 September 2020

Norfolk has lost four of its local radio stations as part of UK-wide rebrand which has seen them closed and replaced with a single national station. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Miljan Zivkovic

Norfolk has lost four of its local radio stations as part of UK-wide rebrand which has seen them closed and replaced with a single national station. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Miljan Zivkovic

Norfolk has lost four of its local radio stations as part of UK-wide rebrand which has seen them closed and replaced with a single national station.

On Tuesday, listeners tuning into Radio Norwich, The Beach, North Norfolk Radio, and KLFM instead found themselves listening to Greatest Hits Radio.

The stations, which are all owned by Bauer Media are among dozens of regional stations across the country, including Town 102 and Dream 100 in Ipswich and Essex which have closed, and become part of Greatest Hits forming the largest commercial radio network in the UK.

The transition means most listeners will hear national programming with news bulletins carrying locally gathered stories, local traffic bulletins and local information.

The switch will also see a change in shows and presenters with local radio personality Rob Chandler, who formerly presented the breakfast show on Radio Norwich, North Norfolk Radio, Town 102, The Beach and Dream 100, changing to presenting a regional drive-time show.

Ahead of the rebrand, a campaign was launched in west Norfolk to save KLFM, which had been broadcasting in the area since 1992.

