Four fire crews attend two vehicle crash between Diss and Thetford

Published: 8:46 PM June 7, 2021

Four fire engines have attended the scene of an RTC on Thetford Road in Coney Weston. - Credit: Google Maps

Four fire engines have been called to a crash between two vehicles between Diss and Thetford.

Appliances from Thetford, Woodbridge, Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth were called to the scene on Thetford Road in Coney Weston at around 6.30pm on Monday evening.

It is thought that there were no serious injuries.

Firefighters left the scene at around 7.45pm and police were arranging recovery of the vehicles, which would require the road to be closed.



