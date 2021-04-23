News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

New homes and retail units bid for former Tesco building withdrawn

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:03 PM April 23, 2021   
The former Tesco store on London Road North, Lowestoft.

The former Tesco store on London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A major scheme that could have seen new homes and retail units created in a town centre at the site of a prominent former Tesco building has been withdrawn.

Plans to partially demolish, convert and extend the building had been lodged with East Suffolk Council in May last year.

The former Tesco Metro building in Lowestoft town centre, at 119-125 London Road North, had closed on September 28, 2019 after decades serving the community.

Having remained empty ever since, it was hoped that a new lease of life could be provided with a scheme for almost 40 homes and three retail units.

The former Tesco store on London Road North, Lowestoft.

The former Tesco store on London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The development had proposed three commercial units, 37 apartments and two townhouses.

A design and access statement submitted by agents B3 Architects Ltd, on behalf of the applicants Lowestoft Developments Ltd, had said: “The proposed development at 119-125 London Road North seeks to provide three renewed commercial units to the ground floor, 37 new residential apartments and two townhouses.

“Our proposals seek to demolish the third storey at roof level, and extend up from the concrete frame to create a development of five storeys in total."

You may also want to watch:

However, an East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "The planning application has been withdrawn."

The plans are a further below to London Road North, which this week saw the closure of its McDonalds.

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft
  2. 2 Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series
  3. 3 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
  1. 4 Partner pays tribute to 'love of my life' after Thorpe stabbing
  2. 5 'Disappointment' for town centre with McDonald's branch closure
  3. 6 Endangered red kite shot dead and hung from tree
  4. 7 Man who plagued neighbourhood with loud music has speakers seized
  5. 8 Teacher's safety calls after e-scooter hit and run
  6. 9 Hospital owner vows 'never again' as liquidator called in
  7. 10 Third time lucky? Couple's plea after dream wedding day cancelled again
Retail
East Suffolk Council
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at the former KTV China City bar in Norwich after a cannabis factory was discovered.

Crime | Video

Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey

Restaurant boss U-turn after row over trial shift pay

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The new roundabout proposed for Plumstead Road. Pic: Broadland District Council.

Council to force landowners to sell so £1.3m roundabout can be built

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Colin and Amanda Arterton, Artertons, King's Lynn, Norfolk

Couple reveal reason for closing 30-year-old firm

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus