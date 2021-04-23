New homes and retail units bid for former Tesco building withdrawn

Published: 5:03 PM April 23, 2021

A major scheme that could have seen new homes and retail units created in a town centre at the site of a prominent former Tesco building has been withdrawn.

Plans to partially demolish, convert and extend the building had been lodged with East Suffolk Council in May last year.

The former Tesco Metro building in Lowestoft town centre, at 119-125 London Road North, had closed on September 28, 2019 after decades serving the community.

Having remained empty ever since, it was hoped that a new lease of life could be provided with a scheme for almost 40 homes and three retail units.

The development had proposed three commercial units, 37 apartments and two townhouses.

A design and access statement submitted by agents B3 Architects Ltd, on behalf of the applicants Lowestoft Developments Ltd, had said: “The proposed development at 119-125 London Road North seeks to provide three renewed commercial units to the ground floor, 37 new residential apartments and two townhouses.

“Our proposals seek to demolish the third storey at roof level, and extend up from the concrete frame to create a development of five storeys in total."

However, an East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "The planning application has been withdrawn."

The plans are a further below to London Road North, which this week saw the closure of its McDonalds.