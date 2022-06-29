Former Royal Norfolk Show chief 'elated' with sheep trophy victories

A former figurehead of the Royal Norfolk Show said he was "elated" to win trophies with his beloved sheep on his return to the event he used to run.

Greg Smith was chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) for nine years before he stepped down at the end of 2020.

Although the pandemic turmoil of that year robbed him of his farewell swansong, he said he was delighted to be back this year - albeit from a very different perspective.

But after swapping the pressures of event management for the stresses of the livestock rings, he could not hide his joy at winning a trophy and two rosettes, including best of breed for his rare-breed Boreray sheep.

"I am absolutely elated," he said. "Surprised, but elated. This is really my first foray into showing sheep but it shows that with a bit of luck you can do very well.

"In the nine years I was involved in the show, one of the things I have absolutely loved is the traditions of showing livestock.

"On a show day before it all became very busy I would go down the livestock lines, and come in to see the sheep at about five in the morning.

"That was one of my great joys among many many brilliant experiences running the Royal Norfolk Show, which was a great privilege.

"Showing sheep is something I have always threatened to do, but this is the first time showing at the Royal Norfolk.

"It has a certain degree of stress to it. But this morning I didn't have to get up and worry about traffic and other things that formed the life of the leading people of this great show, so I had a very relaxed start to the day and I have thoroughly enjoyed showing the sheep.

"I had a brilliant time running the show, but this is coming back in a completely different guise, looking at the show from a completely different angle - and there is a lot of satisfaction in it."

Mr Smith, who runs the 30-strong Buxton Borerays flock with his wife Rebecca, said showing livestock was a key commercial feature of the farming industry and therefore the show - adding that he was "delighted to see the Royal Norfolk back in full force".