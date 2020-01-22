Search

Green light for Tesco Express store at former pub site

PUBLISHED: 11:59 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 22 January 2020

The new Hollingsworth Tesco Express store in Lowestoft has been givenm the go-ahead. Picture: Google Images

The new Hollingsworth Tesco Express store in Lowestoft has been givenm the go-ahead. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A new Tesco Express store looks set to be unveiled at the site of a former pub.

Tesco had lodged plans last month for new signage at the One Stop Hollingsworth Road mini-market store in Lowestoft.

And now the "non-illuminated advertisement consent" application has been approved by East Suffolk Council under delegated powers.

The advertisement plans for "three fascia signs, one graphic sign and one gantry sign" at "Hollingsworth Tesco Express" was submitted to the council by Andy Horwood, on behalf of Tesco.

In recommending approval with "standard advertisement conditions", the delegated report states: "The advertisements are replacements of existing signage and are of an appropriate form.

"The proposed replacement advertisements are considered acceptable and accord with the provisions of the adopted East Suffolk (Waveney) Local Plan 2019."

With One Stop owned by Tesco, but operating as a separate business, the site previously used to be popular pub The Alderman before it closed in 2013 and was replaced by the One Stop shop.

The delegated report states: "The proposed signs are of a standard form and located within the site and on the building, there is no illumination proposed with residential properties being a significant distance from the signs themselves and there are no additional implications to public safety.

"The submitted application seeks non-illuminated advertisement consent for replacement signage on and within the curtilage of an existing convenience store.

"The building subject to this application is an established convenience store which is within the former Alderman public house."

With no objections, "adverse comments or representations" received, it adds: "The application accords with planning policy, the applicant is not an elected member or member of staff or close relative, the land is not owned by the district council and in terms of consultation responses received, the Town Council do not object, the ward member has not commented and there have been no objections from statutory consultees.

"Therefore, none of the committee referral triggers have been met."

With the scheme getting the go-ahead it means the 'Hollingsworth Tesco Express' will become the second Tesco Express store in the Lowestoft area, joining the Tesco Esso Express store on Beccles Road, Oulton Broad.

It comes almost four months after Tesco closed the Lowestoft Metro store on London Road North.

