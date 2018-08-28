Search

Advanced search

Fans relive historic Norwich City goal as ex-player makes special visit to charity centre

PUBLISHED: 11:24 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 03 January 2019

Former Norwich City player, Jeremy Goss, thrilled Canary fans Carmela Ewels and Wayne Brooks when he visited Centre 81 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: TMS Media

Former Norwich City player, Jeremy Goss, thrilled Canary fans Carmela Ewels and Wayne Brooks when he visited Centre 81 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: TMS Media

Archant

For most Norwich City fans recalling the club’s historic win over German giants, Bayern Munich, is enough to put a twinkle in their eyes.

Scorer of one of the goals, Jeremy Goss, allowed members at a Norfolk charity to recapture their memories of that famous night as he paid them a special visit.

Mr Goss visited Centre 81, based in Great Yarmouth, describing it as an amazing and incredibly friendly centre.

The charity provides support to adults with disabilities.

A photograph of the historic goal which knocked Bayern Munich out of the UEFA Cup in 1993 is permanent fixture on the wall of the centre.

Member Carmela Ewels wore her Norwich City hat while Wayne Brooks sported his treasured Canary shirt to mark the occasion.

Mr Goss said he really enjoyed his visit.

“The members and staff are amazing, incredibly friendly and chatty, and very welcoming to visitors.

“Centre 81 is clearly a very happy place to be and it was great to meet so many Norwich City fans while I was there,” he said.

Centre 81’s chief executive, Diana Staines, said his visit put a smile on all the members faces.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Friends of 30-year-old from Reed pay tribute after A10 tragedy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cyclist in critical condition following crash near Arrington

#includeImage($article, 225)

Appeal to reunite owners with items stolen by £2m crime gang

#includeImage($article, 225)

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Views sought to help shape Royston’s future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Town’s highest rated café closes down

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Historic town pub set to close again just months after finding new ownership

‘The Bull Inn’ Bridge Street Fakenham. Date: unknown. Photo: Fakenham Community Archive.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists