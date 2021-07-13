'Tremendous regeneration potential': Norfolk boatyard up for auction

Published: 12:49 PM July 13, 2021

The former Alphacraft Boatyard on Reeds Lane in St. Olaves is due to be sold at an online auction on July 28. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former boatyard is set to be auctioned off later this month.

People have the chance to own marine property extending to 4.25 acres as it is offered for sale at auction.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, the former Alphacraft Boatyard on Reeds Lane in St Olaves is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on July 28, with a guide price of £200,000 to £250,000 plus fees.

Situated in the Norfolk village - between Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Beccles - the property description from the auctioneers states the former boatyard has "substantial River Waveney frontage."

It adds: "Reeds Lane is home to a number of marine related business and at the far end is this former boatyard offering tremendous rejuvenation potential.

"The property includes two large, somewhat dilapidated, workshop/storage buildings along with an elevated office/administration building although this was never completed internally.

"Externally, the site offers several mooring basins although these are now silted up and somewhat overgrown with reeds.

"We believe this lot offers tremendous regeneration potential."

The site also contains "an array of boating paraphernalia, equipment and machinery" and is being sold as seen.