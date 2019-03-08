Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Former Norwich pub site goes on sale for £1.3m

PUBLISHED: 12:21 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 21 May 2019

The Ferry Boat, Kings Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Ferry Boat, Kings Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A former Norwich pub which looks set to be turned into homes has gone on the market for more than £1m.

Squatters camping and boat moored at the Ferry Boat Inn on Kings Street.; PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY; COPY:David Bale; FOR:EN NEWS; © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434)Squatters camping and boat moored at the Ferry Boat Inn on Kings Street.; PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY; COPY:David Bale; FOR:EN NEWS; © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434)

The Ferry Boat Inn, on King Street, was once a popular pub among music-lovers in Norwich, in particular for rock fans.

But it closed in 2006 amid promises of refurbishment and never reopened, with plans to turn it into a backpackers hostel later abandoned.

In March 2016, after much debate, permission was granted to turn the land at the riverside watering hole into 41 homes, some of which will be housed in a five-storey tower, along with 20 car parking spaces.

The Ferry Boat, Kings Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Ferry Boat, Kings Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

MORE: Fate of former Norwich pub Ferry Boat Inn is finally decided



A previous bid for apartments had been rejected the previous year, after councillors voiced fears the bid was not sensitive to the surrounding conservation area.

But, now, the land has been put on the market for £1.3m.

The advert says the permission covers 41 units - made up of 37 apartments and four houses - and "sensitive renovation" of the Ferry Boat Inn.

Previous planning papers say the pub will be turned into two of the units.

Memories of The Steam Packet. The pub named after the vessels on the Wensum. It became The Ferry Inn and The Ferry Boat. Today it has closed and the site is waiting to be developed. Picture: Archant libraryMemories of The Steam Packet. The pub named after the vessels on the Wensum. It became The Ferry Inn and The Ferry Boat. Today it has closed and the site is waiting to be developed. Picture: Archant library

You may also want to watch:

But none of the homes will be affordable, if the development begins on time, and if at least one residential unit is occupied within 24 months of then.

It will mark the end of a long-running chapter, which has seen the pub stand empty for 13 years.

Back in 1884 the pub was known as the Steam Packet, one of three watering holes with the same name at that time. Its origins under that guise can be traced back to the 1820s.

MORE: The day the music died at former Norwich Ferry Boat pub



It changed its name to the Ferry Boat Inn a century later, because then-landlord William Thompson operated a ferry service across the Wensum.

It was run by three decades by Mottie Warminger, until her death aged 84, when the pub is said to have closed.

In 1988, it was run by Steve Wright, who in 2008 was convicted of five murders of women who had worked as prostitutes in the Ipswich area.

Norwich -- Pubs The Ferry Boat, King Street Dated -- 9 August 1993 Photograph C1842 FolkesNorwich -- Pubs The Ferry Boat, King Street Dated -- 9 August 1993 Photograph C1842 Folkes

In 2006 the grade II listed building closed for refurbishment, and has remained so since.

Most Read

‘I spent longer queuing to pay than my appointment took’ - mother hits out at hospital parking charges

A queue for the parking meter at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Jennifer Goodman.

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Council could make millions by building hundreds of homes on market town farmland

An aerial view of Attleborough, where Norfolk County Council could build homes. Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

‘I spent longer queuing to pay than my appointment took’ - mother hits out at hospital parking charges

A queue for the parking meter at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Jennifer Goodman.

Police warning after four burglary incidents in Norwich in just one night

Police are investigating two burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Gertrude Road (pictured), Waterloo Road and Temple Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash with wooden telegraph pole

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed with a wooden telegraph pole on the B1108 at Barnham Broom. Picture: GOOGLE.

Former Norwich pub site goes on sale for £1.3m

The Ferry Boat, Kings Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists