Former Norwich pub site goes on sale for £1.3m

The Ferry Boat, Kings Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A former Norwich pub which looks set to be turned into homes has gone on the market for more than £1m.

Squatters camping and boat moored at the Ferry Boat Inn on Kings Street.; PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY; COPY:David Bale; FOR:EN NEWS; © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434) Squatters camping and boat moored at the Ferry Boat Inn on Kings Street.; PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY; COPY:David Bale; FOR:EN NEWS; © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434)

The Ferry Boat Inn, on King Street, was once a popular pub among music-lovers in Norwich, in particular for rock fans.

But it closed in 2006 amid promises of refurbishment and never reopened, with plans to turn it into a backpackers hostel later abandoned.

In March 2016, after much debate, permission was granted to turn the land at the riverside watering hole into 41 homes, some of which will be housed in a five-storey tower, along with 20 car parking spaces.

The Ferry Boat, Kings Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Ferry Boat, Kings Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A previous bid for apartments had been rejected the previous year, after councillors voiced fears the bid was not sensitive to the surrounding conservation area.

But, now, the land has been put on the market for £1.3m.

The advert says the permission covers 41 units - made up of 37 apartments and four houses - and "sensitive renovation" of the Ferry Boat Inn.

Previous planning papers say the pub will be turned into two of the units.

Memories of The Steam Packet. The pub named after the vessels on the Wensum. It became The Ferry Inn and The Ferry Boat. Today it has closed and the site is waiting to be developed. Picture: Archant library Memories of The Steam Packet. The pub named after the vessels on the Wensum. It became The Ferry Inn and The Ferry Boat. Today it has closed and the site is waiting to be developed. Picture: Archant library

But none of the homes will be affordable, if the development begins on time, and if at least one residential unit is occupied within 24 months of then.

It will mark the end of a long-running chapter, which has seen the pub stand empty for 13 years.

Back in 1884 the pub was known as the Steam Packet, one of three watering holes with the same name at that time. Its origins under that guise can be traced back to the 1820s.

It changed its name to the Ferry Boat Inn a century later, because then-landlord William Thompson operated a ferry service across the Wensum.

It was run by three decades by Mottie Warminger, until her death aged 84, when the pub is said to have closed.

In 1988, it was run by Steve Wright, who in 2008 was convicted of five murders of women who had worked as prostitutes in the Ipswich area.

Norwich -- Pubs The Ferry Boat, King Street Dated -- 9 August 1993 Photograph C1842 Folkes Norwich -- Pubs The Ferry Boat, King Street Dated -- 9 August 1993 Photograph C1842 Folkes

In 2006 the grade II listed building closed for refurbishment, and has remained so since.