'I avoid googling my condition' - Former DJ on brain tumour battle

A former radio DJ has spoken of his battle with a brain tumour which was first diagnosed after he suffered hearing problems he had put down to his broadcasting work.

Stuart Grant, from Attleborough, developed a slight loss of hearing in his left ear and decided to have it checked over with some tests.

It was only when an MRI was later carried out that the former KISS FM presenter learned the problems were caused by a grade 2 oligodendroglioma.

Mr Grant, who was also managing editor at Heart Sussex and Surrey and Global radio, and ran Choice FM and Capital Xtra, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in January 2019.

He underwent a craniotomy four months later, a surgical operation to temporarily remove part of the bone from his skull to access his brain, followed by six weeks of radiotherapy and three months of chemotherapy.

Stuart Grant with wife Emma and daughter Delilah. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

But his treatment has been put on hold after he developed neutropenia, a condition characterised by abnormally low levels of white blood cells.

The 48-year-old's tumour is now said to be stable and being monitored with quarterly MRI scans.

He said: "I’ve avoided googling my condition because I don’t want to know too much about it.

"I’ve been told it should stay stable for longer rather than shorter, which is good to know.”

"I now suffer from fatigue and I still have aches and pains around my scar, but if that’s the worst I have to deal with then ‘bring it on’ because I feel blessed in many ways to have caught this when I did.”

Mr Grant now runs his own businesses including the Digital Authors Toolkit and has decided to take part in charity Brain Tumour Research's 10,000 Steps a Day February fitness challenge to help fund "more effective treatments for brain tumour patients in the future".

He is hoping to raise at least £2,740 to sponsor a day of research at one of its four Centres of Excellence.

Mr Grant will follow in the footsteps of his wife Emma, who took part in the challenge last year, and is keen to build up his fitness by signing up to the gym, walking further with his dog and even getting his three-year-old daughter Delilah involved in his strolls.

Stuart Grant with daughter Delilah - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

He said: "The fact that brain tumours only get 1pc of the national spend on cancer research is appalling, especially seeing as they’re the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under the age of 40.

"It’s counterintuitive and makes no sense at all, which is why I want to help.

"Brain Tumour Research does great work and I feel it’s a great charity to be involved with.”

Almost £1 million was raised last year to support research and campaigning, and the charity is calling others to take part to make this year's event bigger and better.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: "We’re very grateful to Stuart for his support and for signing up to take part in this challenge to fund vital research to find a cure for brain tumours.

"Less than 12pc of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50pc across all cancers.”

The charity, which funds research at dedicated centres in the UK, said despite the statistics, "just 1pc of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated" to this condition. It is encouraging more people to get involved in its challenge in February.

The community development manager added: “The best part of 10,000 Steps a Day in February is that you can fit your steps in with your everyday life whether that be taking your dog for a longer walk, catching up with friends at your local park, walking your commute or school run instead of driving, getting off the bus a few stops earlier or walking around your house whilst on the phone."

To support Mr Grant's fundraising, visit www.facebook.com/donate/224380036558794