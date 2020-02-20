Search

Advanced search

'Forget Brexit, we need Nexit': Inside the movement to get Norfolk out of the UK

PUBLISHED: 16:13 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 20 February 2020

The Norfolk Independence Party describe themselves as a non-violent and peaceful politically motivated group lobbying for Norfolk’s independence from the rest of the UK. Photo: Archant

The Norfolk Independence Party describe themselves as a non-violent and peaceful politically motivated group lobbying for Norfolk's independence from the rest of the UK. Photo: Archant

Archant

'People said Brexit wouldn't happen, but look at that. Nexit is the next big thing.'

The Norfolk flag flying high on Norfolk Day 2019. Picture: Breckland Council.The Norfolk flag flying high on Norfolk Day 2019. Picture: Breckland Council.

Following news that a devolution deal for the East of England could be back on the table, a group campaigning for Norfolk's independence has doubled down on its efforts.

The Norfolk Independence Party describe themselves as a non-violent and peaceful politically motivated group lobbying for Norfolk's independence from the rest of the UK, to increase the happiness and prosperity of those living in the county.

With already more than 120 members, the group's founder claims "it's time for Nexit".

Jacob Morrell, 20, a cleaner from Norwich, founded the group with friend Dominic Slater after saying he felt "certain things in Norfolk aren't given enough care and attention and money isn't going where we want".

Jacob Morrell, pictured in one of his favourite parts of Norfolk, Wells-next-the-sea, said Jacob Morrell, pictured in one of his favourite parts of Norfolk, Wells-next-the-sea, said "it's time for Nexit." Photo: Imogen Stringer

He said: "Mental health services in the county aren't given enough attention, and small businesses are struggling. There are people struggling that could do with a higher standard.

"If you look at the amount of green spaces and farmland there is, it's more than feasible for Norfolk to stay by itself and decide how it wants to be.

You may also want to watch:

"Norfolk sustained itself throughout history and did just fine in medieval times and in the days of Boudica. It's time for Nexit."

Mr Morrell admits the Norfolk Independence Party is a “tongue in cheek bit of fun”, but said genuine concerns motivated him to create the group. Photo: Jacob MorrellMr Morrell admits the Norfolk Independence Party is a “tongue in cheek bit of fun”, but said genuine concerns motivated him to create the group. Photo: Jacob Morrell

The radical idea to turn Norfolk into its own nation state follows an increased desire in the region for regional control over funds from central government.

READ MORE: Elected mayor for East Anglia back on the table

Ipswich Conservative MP Tom Hunt has written to the Department for Housing and Local Government to ask what plans there are to elect a mayor to represent East Anglia, who he believes would give the region a voice in discussions about investment.

While Mr Morrell admits the Norfolk Independence Party is a "tongue in cheek bit of fun", he said genuine concerns motivated him to create the group.

He said: "The general sentiment is we want change, we do want mental health services and small businesses need more money pumping into them.

"I'd like people to take away from this that we should take care of Norfolk and look after what we have. We should preserve Norfolk the beautiful way it is."

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

‘Ridiculed’ woman sexually assaulted taxi driver on coastal trip

Kandy Rowland admitted sexually assaulting a man. PHOTO: James Bass

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Forget Brexit, we need Nexit’: Inside the movement to get Norfolk out of the UK

The Norfolk Independence Party describe themselves as a non-violent and peaceful politically motivated group lobbying for Norfolk’s independence from the rest of the UK. Photo: Archant

Mark Armstrong: How a difficult situation was well handled to ensure the Valentine’s 10K went ahead

Action from the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Keeping Farke out of the clutches of Champions League clubs is the next task for City

Daniel Farke on his first day in the job at Norwich City in 2017 alongside sporting director Stuart Webber Picture: Denise Bradley/Archant

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

Car belonging to missing man discovered in search as police fears grow

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24