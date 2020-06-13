Meet the man with over 450 Canaries shirts, including Kevin Keelan’s last ever kit

Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Each season’s kit launch is an exciting moment for any football fan, but one Norwich City fan it is a chance to add another piece of history to his phenomenal collection.

Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Billy Pointer, from Badersfield near Norwich, has amassed over 450 city shirts since receiving his first, a blue tartan away strip from the 1994-1995 season given to him by his father for his birthday.

As Mr Pointer got older he began to take collecting more seriously and now owns some of the most important shirts in Norwich City’s history, including Canaries legend Kevin Keelan’s last shirt, a red and white striped shirt from 1992 which was never released to the public and used only in a trialist match against a city eleven, along with a Finland international strip worn by Teemu Pukki in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

While football shirts are now a big business worldwide, prior to the 1990s it was rare that replica kits were made, so some of Mr Pointer’s earliest shirts have some intriguing stories to tell.

He said: “I’ve got a 1974 Umbro shirt and basically, John Bond in 1978, wanted a new Jaguar and there was a big waiting list at the time of over 100 people, but through his connections when he was with Bournemouth, someone at the club knew someone high up at Jaguar, so they got him to the front of the queue and he got his Jag. As as a thank you he gave that guy a load of old Norwich kit.

Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

“The kit was then used by a Saturday team down in Bournemouth, and then eventually I got hold of three of them.”

This year Mr Pointer received a match-worn goalkeeper shirt as special birthday gift from Tim Krul after chatting to him on the club’s summer pre-season tour of Germany, and he has also been able to obtain the shirt worn by Ben Godfrey when making his heroic goal line clearance in this season’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mr Pointer says his collection is worth over £30,000, with Kevin Keelan’s shirt alone valued at £4,000.

He added: “I don’t do it to make money, I do it because I personally enjoy it, but at a rough estimate the collection is worth over £30,000.”

Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME Billy Pointer has collected around 450 Norwich City shirts. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

