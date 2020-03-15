Search

King's Lynn Town fan ejected for racially abusing player

PUBLISHED: 13:11 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 15 March 2020

Over 1,400 watched Lynn's latest defeat at The Walks. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

A fan could be banned from King's Lynn Town's ground after racially abusing a player.

It happened during the National League North match between King's Lynn and Guisely at the Walks, which the Norfolk club lost 1-0 on Saturday, March 14.

The club's general manager Mark Hearle said: 'It was brought to our attention that racial remarks had been made by a Lynn fan towards an opposing player.

'Our stewards ejected the man from the ground. We will look at taking further action, which could include a ban.

'Police will be made aware of it as it will go in the head steward's report. It was all dealt with in minutes.'

One supporter tweeted afterwards that a great day had been marred by the loss and 'a horrific case of racial abuse by a Lynn fan on a Guiseley player, reported and man escorted out. Just can't believe it.'

Topic Tags:

