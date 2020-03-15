King's Lynn Town fan ejected for racially abusing player
PUBLISHED: 13:11 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 15 March 2020
Ian Burt Photography
A fan could be banned from King's Lynn Town's ground after racially abusing a player.
It happened during the National League North match between King's Lynn and Guisely at the Walks, which the Norfolk club lost 1-0 on Saturday, March 14.
The club's general manager Mark Hearle said: 'It was brought to our attention that racial remarks had been made by a Lynn fan towards an opposing player.
'Our stewards ejected the man from the ground. We will look at taking further action, which could include a ban.
'Police will be made aware of it as it will go in the head steward's report. It was all dealt with in minutes.'
One supporter tweeted afterwards that a great day had been marred by the loss and 'a horrific case of racial abuse by a Lynn fan on a Guiseley player, reported and man escorted out. Just can't believe it.'
