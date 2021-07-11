Sweet Caroline! Pupils sing for England ahead of Euro 2020 final

Video

Published: 6:00 AM July 11, 2021

Red Oak Primary School held a special football day for all pupils on July 9 - just two days ahead of the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Red Oak Primary School

It has become something of an unofficial anthem for England football fans.

And a Lowestoft-area primary school - who hosted a visit from former pupil and ex-England skipper Terry Butcher a few weeks ago - has sent a poignant video message to Gareth Southgate's England team ahead of the eagerly-awaited Euro 2020 final versus Italy on Sunday evening.

With the Neil Diamond classic resonating with youngsters from Red Oak Primary School they sang Sweet Caroline to wish the England team good luck.

The school on Southwell Road, Lowestoft held a special football day for all pupils on July 9.

All of the children were allowed to come to school in their favourite football team colours, with most of the pupils opting to wear England colours in support of the national team.

A "big, socially distanced" assembly was held outside for all of the Year 1 to Year 6 pupils and staff, as they all sang the Three Lions (Football's Coming Home) hit and Sweet Caroline while waving flags and banners.

A school spokesman said: "The children were also told that win or lose on Sunday, they should still be incredibly proud of our national team for reaching the final."

Johnny Lee, PE co-ordinator and year-four teacher at the school, said: "It was a fantastic morning at Red Oak.

"All of the children and staff were very excited and full of good spirit.

"England reaching the final of Euro 2020 is a monumental achievement and our children and staff are so excited for the final this Sunday!

"Our students loved singing their football chants whilst waving their England flags on the field.

"Lets hope that England bring it home for us this Sunday!

"Win or lose, we will still be proud of our team of lions."

The day of celebration came just a few weeks after former England football captain Terry Butcher returned to his hometown.

The Ipswich Town legend was back in Lowestoft to rename a sports hall on school grounds close to where he used to hone his skills.

Terry Butcher with staff and pupils at Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Terry Butcher Hall was unveiled at Red Oak Primary School - the former Fen Park Primary that Mr Butcher had attended in the 1960s - during a special presentation on Thursday, June 24.



















