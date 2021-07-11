News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Sweet Caroline! Pupils sing for England ahead of Euro 2020 final

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:00 AM July 11, 2021   
Red Oak Primary School held a special football day for all pupils on July 9 - just two days ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Red Oak Primary School held a special football day for all pupils on July 9 - just two days ahead of the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Red Oak Primary School

It has become something of an unofficial anthem for England football fans.

And a Lowestoft-area primary school - who hosted a visit from former pupil and ex-England skipper Terry Butcher a few weeks ago - has sent a poignant video message to Gareth Southgate's England team ahead of the eagerly-awaited Euro 2020 final versus Italy on Sunday evening.

With the Neil Diamond classic resonating with youngsters from Red Oak Primary School they sang Sweet Caroline to wish the England team good luck.

The school on Southwell Road, Lowestoft held a special football day for all pupils on July 9.

Red Oak Primary School held a special football day for all pupils on July 9 - just two days ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Red Oak Primary School held a special football day for all pupils on July 9 - just two days ahead of the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Red Oak Primary School

All of the children were allowed to come to school in their favourite football team colours, with most of the pupils opting to wear England colours in support of the national team.

A "big, socially distanced" assembly was held outside for all of the Year 1 to Year 6 pupils and staff, as they all sang the Three Lions (Football's Coming Home) hit and Sweet Caroline while waving flags and banners.

Red Oak Primary School held a special football day for all pupils on July 9 - just two days ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Red Oak Primary School held a special football day for all pupils on July 9 - just two days ahead of the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Red Oak Primary School

A school spokesman said: "The children were also told that win or lose on Sunday, they should still be incredibly proud of our national team for reaching the final."

Most Read

  1. 1 Care home boss pocketed extra £2m when business got £2m furlough cash
  2. 2 Shock as man dies after house fire
  3. 3 Warning issued after alcohol, mobile phones, and sports equipment left inside coffins
  1. 4 How did your GP surgery score in annual patient survey?
  2. 5 Bar beats booze ban with 'baffling' loophole
  3. 6 Chaos as city hit by sudden torrential downpours and floods
  4. 7 7 places to enjoy the best of Norfolk's nature
  5. 8 Giant UFO crash lands in Norfolk seaside village for filming of Roswell TV series
  6. 9 Two Norwich pubs closed as staff test positive for Covid-19
  7. 10 Norwich woman stole from company to fund lifestyle she could not afford

Johnny Lee, PE co-ordinator and year-four teacher at the school, said:  "It was a fantastic morning at Red Oak.

Red Oak Primary School held a special football day for all pupils on July 9 - just two days ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Red Oak Primary School held a special football day for all pupils on July 9 - just two days ahead of the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Red Oak Primary School

"All of the children and staff were very excited and full of good spirit.

"England reaching the final of Euro 2020 is a monumental achievement and our children and staff are so excited for the final this Sunday!

"Our students loved singing their football chants whilst waving their England flags on the field.

"Lets hope that England bring it home for us this Sunday!

Red Oak Primary School held a special football day for all pupils on July 9 - just two days ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Red Oak Primary School held a special football day for all pupils on July 9 - just two days ahead of the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Red Oak Primary School

"Win or lose, we will still be proud of our team of lions."

The day of celebration came just a few weeks after former England football captain Terry Butcher returned to his hometown.

The Ipswich Town legend was back in Lowestoft to rename a sports hall on school grounds close to where he used to hone his skills.

Terry Butcher with staff and pupils at Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft.

Terry Butcher with staff and pupils at Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Terry Butcher Hall was unveiled at Red Oak Primary School - the former Fen Park Primary that Mr Butcher had attended in the 1960s - during a special presentation on Thursday, June 24.






Football
Euro 2020
Wembley
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nigel Marsh, Burnham Overy

'I can't even cut my grass' - Campsite owner's frustration after injunction

Sarah Hussain

person
EastEnders star Scott Maslen at the Hunworth Bell. 

EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Sam Moore, pictured with her son Jayden, who got a penalty notice after parking in an adult and chil

Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter decorates the Murderers as he prepares for the England against Ukraine football match in

Coronavirus

Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus