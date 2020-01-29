Foodbank opens second warehouse after 25% increase in people going hungry

Waveney Foodbank volunteer driver Gerry Rhodes, warehouse manager Jim Water and operations manager Matthew Scade. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A much needed foodbank is opening a second warehouse to ensure it can keep up with demand after noticing a 25% increase in users.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While they have enough stocks of soup and baked beans (back), the Waveney Foodbank warehouse near Eye has dwindling levels of other items. Picture: Simon Parkin While they have enough stocks of soup and baked beans (back), the Waveney Foodbank warehouse near Eye has dwindling levels of other items. Picture: Simon Parkin

The Waveney foodbank currently feeds more than 5,000 local people in a year, and says that number could shoot up by 1,250 in the next year.

To ensure people living in Bungay, Beccles, Halesworth and Poringland are not going hungry, the foodbank is opening a second warehouse on Saturday, February 1, in Ilketshall St Andrew to serve their distribution centres.

Matthew Scade, the project manager for Waveney foodbank, said: "We would like to thank those companies and individuals that continue to financially support us or those who donate food allowing us to carry on helping local people in crisis who are struggling to feed themselves and their families.

You may also want to watch:

"We have a fantastic team in place at Illketshall and look forward to working alongside local agencies and churches who help identify and feed those in need. "

The foodbank is part of a nationwide network, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Mr Scade added that the foodbank would also be opening two new distribution centres in Beccles: one at Hungate church (opening on Friday, February 7), and one at Beccles Baptist Church (later this year),

"We support people with three days of emergency food along with baby items, toiletries and cleaning products if needed," Mr Scade said. "Our teams will also signpost to other agencies and charities that can offer support. If anyone is struggling financially and having to choose between food and paying a bill, please get in contact with us."

The foodbank said they have had lots of offers of support from local businesses including Hughes electrical who have kindly supplied a fridge. Diss van centre has also supplied a new vehicle and sponsored the signage on the sides.

If you would like to support the work of Waveney foodbank you can find all the information you need on theer website at waveney.foodbank.org.uk or call them on 07484 394749.