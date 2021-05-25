Food vouchers to be handed to families in need during half term

Published: 1:06 PM May 25, 2021

Food vouchers will be offered to families whose children are eligible for Free School Meals this May half term holiday.

The vouchers, which are worth £15 per child per week, will be provided for families in receipt of certain benefits whose children would normally receive free school meals during term time.

The offer is being made after Norfolk County Council chose to use one-off funding from the Government’s Department for Work and Pensions to support families in need to feed their children.

Schools can order the food vouchers for pupils using an online service. Families can then either redeem their vouchers via an online code or receive a printed voucher by post, collection or delivery if they don’t have internet access.

Some schools may also be offering food parcels. Parents and carers should contact their school to check the arrangements.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “I am very pleased that we’ve been able to play our part in making sure children who need them are able to access food vouchers for the coming half term holiday.

“Times continue to be tough for many families facing financial hardship both in Norfolk and across the country.

“So, it’s extremely important to provide this vital support to some of our most vulnerable families to help relieve the worry for parents about where their children’s next meal is coming from during this challenging period.”

Children are eligible for the vouchers if their family receives one of the benefits listed below:

Universal Credit - with an annual earned income of no more than £7,400 after tax

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related

Employment and Support Allowance

Support under Part 6 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

The guaranteed element of Pension Credit

Working Tax Credit run-on (paid for the four weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit)

Child Tax Credit (with no Working Tax Credit) with an annual gross income of no more than £16,190

Children in Reception, Year One and Year Two who receive Universal Infant Free School Meals are not eligible as part of the scheme.

For more information and to make a new application for free school meals, visit the Norfolk County Council website.