Feared stolen church foodbank donations were taken in 'honest error'

Published: 4:30 PM September 28, 2021

Fears a church had foodbank donations stolen were quelled when members realised it was a "strange mistake".

Police had issued an appeal for information and witnesses to a "large quantity" of donations set for foodbanks being stolen from St Peter's Church in Palgrave, near Diss, on Sunday, September 26.

The items were collected by the community's harvest festival to be donated to local food banks.

But Rev Adrian Watkins said it later transpired there was a "mix-up" with a school food collection and the festival collection being picked up by someone at the foodbank.

"It was a strange mistake," Rev Watkins said.

He added: "We were struck by the concern of everyone in the community when they heard about it, but we're very relieved to know there was just a misunderstanding, and food has now safely reached its destination of the food bank."

A police spokesperson confirmed it was an error and said the appeal has been removed.