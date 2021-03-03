The next Rashford? - Cole, 5, gives £300 of food to vulnerable

Published: 12:41 PM March 3, 2021

Five-year-old Cole Casey with Sharon Thompson at the Pine Close Community Centre. Cole donated around £200 worth of food and gave the leftover money to Ms Thompson - who helps to feed Thetford's vulnerable. - Credit: Megan Casey

A proud mum has described her son as the “next little Rashford”, after he raised more than £300 to buy food for people left struggling in a town.

Megan Casey, mother of Cole Casey, from Barnham, said from a young age her son had wanted to help those less fortunate.

And during the third national lockdown he asked his mum how he could “help people who don’t have food”.

So, on Saturday February 27, Cole held a bake sale outside his home, with cakes donated by friends and family, to raise money for Sharon Thompson at the Pine Close community centre - who dedicates her free time to feed Thetford’s vulnerable.

Five-year-old Cole Casey held a bake sale and donated around £200 worth of food to Sharon Thompson at the Pine Close Community Centre, where she helps to feed Thetford's vulnerable. - Credit: Megan Casey

Ms Casey, 31, said: “I have always done charity work so for him to want to do something like that is amazing.

“I love the fact that he wants to help people. It’s a proud mummy moment."

After raising £312, Ms Casey and her son went straight to the supermarket to buy as much food as they could fit in their trolley, before heading to the community centre where they handed it to Ms Thompson.

Ms Thompson, who was “over the moon”, then posted on Facebook to thank the five-year-old.

She wrote: “We want to say a massive thank you to an incredibly friendly and kind-hearted young man. Cole, 5 years old, took £20 from his own money to buy the ingredients to make cakes to sell.

“With help from his mum Megan Casey he sold his cakes and raised an incredible £300.

“He then trotted off to Asda and bought the food we needed. I don't think I have ever seen a young man so proud of what he had achieved or with a smile so big. Mum you are amazing as well.

“We are going to donate him his £20 back as he wants to do another sale so hopefully someone else can benefit from his enthusiasm and will do the same so he can carry on helping others for as long as he wants.”

Ms Casey added: "Sharon is the most amazing person I have ever met. Cole also got a big bunch of flowers. When he went in, he said ‘thank you for helping people’. She was over the moon."

