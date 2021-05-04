Flying Scotsman visit to Mid Norfolk Railway confirmed

Published: 10:03 AM May 4, 2021 Updated: 10:45 AM May 4, 2021

The Flying Scotsman is heading to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in 2020. Pic: John Giles/PA Wire. - Credit: PA

The world-famous steam engine, Flying Scotsman, will be visiting the Mid-Norfolk Railway for the first time this autumn.

The Flying Scotsman. - Credit: PA

The visit was originally due to take place in October 2020 but was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now it has been confirmed that subject to restrictions, the locomotive will visit the newly refurbished track between Dereham and Wymondham Abbey between October 2 and 17, 2021.

Although this will Flying Scotsman’s first visit to the Mid-Norfolk Railway, the locomotive has visited Norfolk a number a times before, most recently in October 2017.

Charlie Robinson, the Chairman of the Mid-Norfolk Railway Preservation Trust who own and operate the railway, said: “Everyone at the railway is looking forward to running our passengers services again, it has obviously been a difficult time for everyone, but the railway has survived and we think our varied programmme of events will appeal to all and the best way to support the railway is to come along and enjoy a trip through the beautiful Norfolk countryside.

Charlie Robinson, owner and chairman of the Mid-Norfolk Railway - Credit: Archant

"We, at the railway, look forward to the visit of the Flying Scotsman and are planning to make sure our visitors will be able to get up close and personal to this famous steam engine here at the Mid-Norfolk Railway."

Flying Scotsman was built in Doncaster and became the first locomotive of the newly-formed London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) when it left the works on February 24, 1923, with the number 1472.

It was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the A1 class - the most powerful locomotives used by the LNER at that time.

Crowds gather on the platform at the Norwich Rail Station to see the Flying Scotsman. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

By 1924, when it appeared at the British Empire Exhibition in London, the locomotive had been renumbered 4472 and given its current name after the daily 10am London to Edinburgh rail service which started in 1862.

Flying Scotsman, which has been called the world’s most famous steam locomotive, toured around the UK an overseas in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, visiting the United States, Canada and Australia.

A major overhaul of the locomotive began at York’s National Railway Museum in 2006, and the project was finally completed 10 years later at Riley & Son (E) Ltd, which has been based at Heywood, near Manchester, since 2016.

Flying Scotsman will return to Norfolk in 2021: John Giles/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Since then the locomotive has been hauling special passenger tours and making appearances across the UK.

Tickets for the Flying Scotsman Experience at the Mid-Norfolk Railway will be available in due course.