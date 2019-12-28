Search

Flying Scotsman to wow steam fans when it comes to Norfolk in 2020

PUBLISHED: 07:28 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:28 28 December 2019

The Flying Scotsman is heading to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in 2020. Pic: John Giles/PA Wire.

The world-famous steam locomotive Flying Scotsman will be heading to Norfolk next year.

Mid-Norfolk Railway Preservation Trust general manager George Saville and trust chairman Charlie Robinson. Picture: Ian BurtMid-Norfolk Railway Preservation Trust general manager George Saville and trust chairman Charlie Robinson. Picture: Ian Burt

The Mid-Norfolk Railway Preservation Trust announced that the record-breaking locomotive will come to the line in the autumn of 2020.

George Saville, general manager of the trust, said: "2020 is a special 25th anniversary year for the Mid-Norfolk Railway and this announcement of the world record-breaking locomotive visiting us will certainly make it a tremendous year for the railway."

Flying Scotsman was originally built in Doncaster for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER), emerging from the works on February 24, 1923 and initially numbered 1472.

It was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the A1 class - the most powerful locomotives used by the railway.

Flashback to 1968, when the Flying Scotsman train arrived at Thorpe Station, Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.Flashback to 1968, when the Flying Scotsman train arrived at Thorpe Station, Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

By 1924, when it was selected to appear at the British Empire Exhibition in London, the loco had been renumbered 4472 - and been given the name 'Flying Scotsman' after the London to Edinburgh rail service which started daily at 10am in 1862.

Special services will be running, giving people the chance to ride behind the locomotive along the Heart of Norfolk branchline - between Dereham and Wymondham.

Fans will also be able to see the locomotive up close, climb aboard the footplate and enjoy themed dining trains.

Mr Saville said: "The increased pace of expansion in recent years and especially the building of the maintenance shed in Dereham has increased the attraction of such visitors for the railway."

Trust chairman Charlie Robinson said: "We wouldn't be able to do this and other special events without the continuing support from our members, volunteers and staff."

The railway will be confirming and announcing further details about the visit and the confirmed details of the 2020 programme, including special commemorative events, evening music and afternoon luncheon trains, in the new year.

In May 2016. the legendary locomotive was due to run a special excursion train - which was already sold out - from Ely to Norwich and back.

However, the trip was called off, amid fears of a repeat of the scenes from February last year, when about 60 people endangered their lives by getting close to the tracks as the engine steamed through St Neots, in Cambridgeshire.

The following year, it did steam into Norwich station, with hundreds of people turning out to watch it arrive.

