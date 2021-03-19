'Unsightly' and 'a real danger': Anger at waste dumped in village

Published: 1:41 PM March 19, 2021 Updated: 2:15 PM March 19, 2021

East Suffolk Council has hit out after another fly-tip was dumped in Mill Lane in Wrentham. Picture: East Suffolk Council - Credit: East Suffolk Council

A heater and an old Christmas tree were among waste dumped along a quiet village lane.

A council has hit out after '"another fly-tip" was discovered in the past week.

East Suffolk Council had slammed fly-tippers who dumped rubbish in the alleyway between homes on Wollaston Road and Seago Street in Lowestoft last week.

Now, further reports have been received after a wooden pallet, bin bags, an old Christmas tree and a convection heater were dumped on Mill Lane in Wrentham.

Posts on the East Suffolk Council Facebook and Twitter pages said: "Another fly-tip, this time in Mill Lane in Wrentham, was brought to our attention last week after someone decided it was an acceptable place to dispose of an old Christmas tree and a convection heater!

"This is not okay!

"Not only it is unsightly, fly-tipping poses a real danger to the environment and local wildlife."

Calling on residents "to help us catch the people who left it" the council is appealing for any infornation.

You can contact the council by submitting a flytipping or litter report online via https://my.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/service/Flytipping_or_Litter_Report



















