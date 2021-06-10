Fire crews at scene of barn blaze in village
Published: 1:50 PM June 10, 2021
- Credit: Submitted
Three fire crews and a water carrier are currently on the scene of a blaze in a south Norfolk village.
The Street in Flordon is a hive of emergency service activity, with both fire and police crews called.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said a 999 call came in at 12.36pm, and that crews arrived a short time later.
Photos show plumes of smoke rising several metres into the air from a barn.
Firefighters continue to fight to bring the blaze under control.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus