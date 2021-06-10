News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews at scene of barn blaze in village

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 1:50 PM June 10, 2021   
A barn on fire in Flordon, south Norfolk.

A barn on fire in Flordon, south Norfolk. - Credit: Submitted

Three fire crews and a water carrier are currently on the scene of a blaze in a south Norfolk village.

The Street in Flordon is a hive of emergency service activity, with both fire and police crews called.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said a 999 call came in at 12.36pm, and that crews arrived a short time later.

The Fire Service on the scene of a blaze in Flordon.

The Fire Service on the scene of a blaze in Flordon. - Credit: Submitted

Photos show plumes of smoke rising several metres into the air from a barn.

Firefighters continue to fight to bring the blaze under control.

