Flooding came after road was closed for drainage works

Homes and streets in Heacham have been hit by flooding, along with other locations in west Norfolk. - Credit: Jo Justum

Downpours brought the worst flooding a village has seen in years - fewer than six months after the council dug the road up to fix the drains.

Water levels quickly rose on Station Road in Heacham during Tuesday's downpours.

Soon drives on Jones Court were flooded, while water rose up from the drains into the village surgery.

Flooding in Heacham - Credit: Jo Jutsum

Firefighters from the nearby retained station began pumping water away just before 2pm. The road was closed until 5.30pm.

Harry Daniels, who lives on Jones Court, said: "Every time there's anything more than light rain it happens.

"The council closed the road for four weeks to stop this happening but it's achieved nothing."

Flooding in Heacham - Credit: Jo Jutsum

A neighbour said: "It's always been bad here but that's the worst we've seen.

"The fire brigade said it had gone up as far as the fire station and it had gone into the doctor's surgery. It's never gone that far before."

Staff at the surgery said some water had come up through the drains but it had not had to close and there was no damage.

Norfolk County Council closed off part of Station Road from March 15 to April 5. Its closure notice said it was "because of works to improve drainage and prevent future flooding of properties".

Station Road in Heacham the day after the deluge - Credit: Chris Bishop

Borough councillor Terry Parrish said: "They did dig the road up and they put in these cages that are supposed to take up a volume of water but it doesn't seem to have resolved the matter.

"The parish council has asked highways what they're going to do now and they told them when they did the work they surveyed what was under the road and there were all sorts of things wrong that would take lots of money to sort out."

Norfolk County Council said: “A significant amount of rain fell for a prolonged period of time and led to several incidents of flash flooding. In these extreme instances, surface water can begin to build up on hard surfaces where the drainage system has reached its capacity.

"We visited Station Road to assist in the emergency response and the road was temporarily closed as a precaution. Standing water was removed by a tanker and work was carried out to ensure there were no blockages."



