Flood alerts issued after strong winds and high water levels hit coast

Published: 10:22 AM April 6, 2021 Updated: 10:48 AM April 6, 2021

Benches on Oulton Broad were affected after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A handful of flood alerts remain in place after strong winds and high water levels hit parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.

The Environment Agency has said that five flood alerts remain on Tuesday, April 6 with "high water levels" expected in Norfolk and Suffolk following the blustery bank holiday weather conditions.

The Environment Agency has said that five flood alerts remain in place on Tuesday, April 6. Picture: Gov.UK flood information service - Credit: Gov.UK flood information service

Flood alerts are still in force at the River Nar in Norfolk; the River Burn from Southgate and Waterden to Burnham Thorpe; the tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne; the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

The Environment Agency said some coastal and riverside roads and footpaths have been affected by the "minor flooding" with "high water levels" expected that "may last for a few days."

It comes after strong winds "had caused overtopping on the coast," with high waters reaching the public benches in Nicholas Everitt Park at Oulton Broad in Lowestoft on Easter Monday.

HM Coastguard rescue officers from Lowestoft had issued warnings after parts of the popular park at Oulton Broad was flooded with The Boulevard car park and walk through "completely underwater" on Monday afternoon as high waters hit.

The scene on Caldecott Road on Oulton Broad on Easter Monday after strong winds and high water levels hit. Picture: Bob Collis - Credit: Bob Collis

With the broads overtopping, the high waters were close to the doors of the Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club, while there was reports of minor flooding along Caldecott Road as numerous footpaths were affected.

Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club on Oulton Broad after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Water close to the Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club on Oulton Broad. Picture: Bob Collis - Credit: Bob Collis

The River Blyth flooded parts of the quayside at Southwold Harbour on Easter Monday while high water levels were also reported at Beccles Quay.

But with flood waters starting to recede on Tuesday morning, two flood warnings have been removed and are no longer in force along the Suffolk coast at Southwold and the Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "Continue to take care on waterside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We expect to see high water levels in Brundall and Reedham riverside areas, at Beccles Quay, around Potter Heigham, Wroxham boat yards and Ferry Road in Horning."

The Boulevard on Oulton Broad on Easter Monday after strong winds and high water levels hit. Picture: Bob Collis - Credit: Bob Collis



