News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Flood alerts issued after strong winds and high water levels hit coast

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:22 AM April 6, 2021    Updated: 10:48 AM April 6, 2021
Benches on Oulton Broad were affected after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday.

Benches on Oulton Broad were affected after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A handful of flood alerts remain in place after strong winds and high water levels hit parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.

The Environment Agency has said that five flood alerts remain on Tuesday, April 6 with "high water levels" expected in Norfolk and Suffolk following the blustery bank holiday weather conditions.

The Environment Agency has said that five flood alerts remain in place on Tuesday, April 6.

The Environment Agency has said that five flood alerts remain in place on Tuesday, April 6. Picture: Gov.UK flood information service - Credit: Gov.UK flood information service

Flood alerts are still in force at the River Nar in Norfolk; the River Burn from Southgate and Waterden to Burnham Thorpe; the tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne; the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

The Environment Agency said some coastal and riverside roads and footpaths have been affected by the "minor flooding" with "high water levels" expected that "may last for a few days."

The scene on Oulton Broad after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday.

Benches on Oulton Broad affected after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

It comes after strong winds "had caused overtopping on the coast," with high waters reaching the public benches in Nicholas Everitt Park at Oulton Broad in Lowestoft on Easter Monday.

The scene on Oulton Broad after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday.

The Boulevard on Oulton Broad after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

HM Coastguard rescue officers from Lowestoft had issued warnings after parts of the popular park at Oulton Broad was flooded with The Boulevard car park and walk through "completely underwater" on Monday afternoon as high waters hit.

The Boulevard in Oulton Broad after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday.

The Boulevard in Oulton Broad after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The scene on Caldecott Road on Oulton Broad on Easter Monday after strong winds and high water levels hit.

The scene on Caldecott Road on Oulton Broad on Easter Monday after strong winds and high water levels hit. Picture: Bob Collis - Credit: Bob Collis

With the broads overtopping, the high waters were close to the doors of the Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club, while there was reports of minor flooding along Caldecott Road as numerous footpaths were affected.

The scene on Oulton Broad after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday.

Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club on Oulton Broad after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Water close to the Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club on Oulton Broad.

Water close to the Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club on Oulton Broad. Picture: Bob Collis - Credit: Bob Collis

Most Read

  1. 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  2. 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  3. 3 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
  1. 4 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  2. 5 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  3. 6 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
  4. 7 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
  5. 8 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  6. 9 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
  7. 10 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed

The River Blyth flooded parts of the quayside at Southwold Harbour on Easter Monday while high water levels were also reported at Beccles Quay.

The scene on Oulton Broad after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday.

The Boulevard on Oulton Broad after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

But with flood waters starting to recede on Tuesday morning, two flood warnings have been removed and are no longer in force along the Suffolk coast at Southwold and the Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey.

The scene on Oulton Broad after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday.

The scene on Oulton Broad after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "Continue to take care on waterside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

The scene in Oulton Broad after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday.

The scene in Oulton Broad after strong winds and high water levels hit the coast on Easter Monday. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"We expect to see high water levels in Brundall and Reedham riverside areas, at Beccles Quay, around Potter Heigham, Wroxham boat yards and Ferry Road in Horning."

The scene on Caldecott Road on Oulton Broad on Easter Monday after strong winds and high water levels hit.

The Boulevard on Oulton Broad on Easter Monday after strong winds and high water levels hit. Picture: Bob Collis - Credit: Bob Collis


Oulton Broad News
Lowestoft News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus