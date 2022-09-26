News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flood alerts issued along north Norfolk coast tonight

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:31 PM September 26, 2022
Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn brakes on the Norfolk coast as spring tides, high winds and winter

Coastal roads and footpaths along the north Norfolk coast could be at risk of flooding tonight - Credit: Copyright Simon Finlay Photography

Coastal roads and footpaths in north Norfolk could be at risk of flooding tonight.

The alert is in place between 7pm and 9pm (Monday, September 26) due to the high spring tides. 

It could affect the coast from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse.

Beach Road at Cley and Beach Road at Salthouse as well as footpaths in the marshes may become inaccessible during this time.

An alert is also in place on the coast from Old Hunstanton to Cley. 

Water is expected to flood roads and paths to beaches and on the quays in Brancaster, Burnham Overy, Holkham, Wells and Blakeney.

On the government's official flood alert website it states: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We are monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate."




