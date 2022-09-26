Flood alerts issued along north Norfolk coast tonight
- Credit: Copyright Simon Finlay Photography
Coastal roads and footpaths in north Norfolk could be at risk of flooding tonight.
The alert is in place between 7pm and 9pm (Monday, September 26) due to the high spring tides.
It could affect the coast from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse.
Beach Road at Cley and Beach Road at Salthouse as well as footpaths in the marshes may become inaccessible during this time.
An alert is also in place on the coast from Old Hunstanton to Cley.
Water is expected to flood roads and paths to beaches and on the quays in Brancaster, Burnham Overy, Holkham, Wells and Blakeney.
On the government's official flood alert website it states: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.
Most Read
- 1 Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash
- 2 Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash
- 3 5 award-winning pubs to visit along the Norfolk coast
- 4 Christmas Lights Walk returning with toasted marshmallows and mulled wine
- 5 Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies
- 6 Investigations ongoing into teen brawl in Norwich
- 7 Deal for councils to buy former Aviva office done - but price still secret
- 8 Norfolk hotel named best in UK where adults can spend Christmas
- 9 All the exciting changes happening at Castle Quarter
- 10 The 'super cute' Norfolk bakery selling local flour, sourdough starter...and cinnamon buns
"We are monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate."