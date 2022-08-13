Flood alerts issued along the north Norfolk coast tomorrow morning

Flood alerts have been issued along the north Norfolk coast due to high tides - Credit: Google

Flood alerts have been issued along the north Norfolk coast due to high tides.

It is in place from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse, between 7.45am and 9.45am tomorrow morning (Sunday, August 14).

The alert also covers parts of the A149 coast road, Beach Road and surrounding marshland.

On the government's official flood alert page online, it states: "We may see water on Beach Road at Cley, and Beach Road at Salthouse, and footpaths in the marshes may also become inaccessible.

"Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We are monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate. We will update this message by 11am tomorrow."

A second alert is also in place at Old Hunstanton and along the coast to Cley, at the same time tomorrow morning.

The flood alert website states: "We expect to see water on roads and paths to beaches and on the quays in Brancaster, Burnham Overy, Holkham, Wells and Blakeney."







