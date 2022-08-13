Flood alerts issued along the north Norfolk coast tomorrow morning
- Credit: Google
Flood alerts have been issued along the north Norfolk coast due to high tides.
It is in place from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse, between 7.45am and 9.45am tomorrow morning (Sunday, August 14).
The alert also covers parts of the A149 coast road, Beach Road and surrounding marshland.
On the government's official flood alert page online, it states: "We may see water on Beach Road at Cley, and Beach Road at Salthouse, and footpaths in the marshes may also become inaccessible.
"Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.
"We are monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate. We will update this message by 11am tomorrow."
A second alert is also in place at Old Hunstanton and along the coast to Cley, at the same time tomorrow morning.
Most Read
- 1 Anger as 'rollercoaster' appears at bottom of woman's garden
- 2 Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave
- 3 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
- 4 Woman 'shocked' to find CCTV in Marina Centre changing room
- 5 20 fire engines and 90 firefighters contain large forest blaze
- 6 WATCH: Nudist camp saved from field fire by farmers
- 7 Ambulance trust spends £20k of 'Captain Tom money' on pin badges and dogs
- 8 Revealed: Why wasps chase you and how to get rid of them this summer
- 9 Cromer Carnival events cancelled due to extreme heat.
- 10 Firefighters tackling large fire near country park
The flood alert website states: "We expect to see water on roads and paths to beaches and on the quays in Brancaster, Burnham Overy, Holkham, Wells and Blakeney."