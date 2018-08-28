Search

Flat fire breaks out opposite KFC

PUBLISHED: 21:03 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:03 21 December 2018

The KFC in Lowestoft on Marine Parade and London Road South. Picture: Google

Archant

A fire has broken out in a block of flats opposite a KFC.

Fire crews were called to London Road South in Kirkley, Lowestoft at 7.32pm to reports of a building fire.

Residents nearby have taken pictures which appear to show smoke coming from the basement, with crews from Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft South attending the incident.

The area is close to the centre of Kirkley and to Lowestoft’s iconic South Beach, which is also home to the Claremont Pier.

The incident is not far away from a large flat fire which took place in Victoria Terrace, Kirkley on New Year’s Eve in 2014, when a number of residents lost their homes just before New Year.

On that occasion landlord Hanif Jaffer - working for Blackmore Management Ltd, which was responsible for the properties - quickly found those made homeless other vacant properties.

Have you seen what is happening? Tell us by emailing andrew.papworth@archant.co.uk

