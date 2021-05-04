News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fly-tipper fined £300 for dumping rubbish in ditch

Sarah Hussain

Published: 4:13 PM May 4, 2021    Updated: 5:02 PM May 4, 2021
West Norfolk Council tweeted about an incident of fly tipping at Emneth. - Credit: IAN BURT

A person caught fly tipping in a ditch in west Norfolk has been fined £300.

West Norfolk Council tweeted about the incident on Tuesday afternoon, revealing that a person had been caught dumping items in a ditch in Emneth on Friday, April 30.

As a result the person was issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice.

A WNC spokesperson said the waste was cleared by the fly-tipper "under supervision."

The tweet thanked the police and members of the public for their help with the matter.

To report fly tipping online in west Norfolk, visit west-norfolk.gov.uk/flytipping

The council will clean up and investigate fly tipping including dumped household rubbish, garden waste, construction materials and electrical items, and will clear it from council owned land and verges.

The tweet reminded people that the illegal dumping of items can be as small as a single bag to an "entire truck load of rubbish."

