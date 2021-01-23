Five tips from Norwich expert to keep your car in peak condition in lockdown

Published: 9:22 AM January 23, 2021

With the UK back to the instruction of "essential trips only", cars across the country are gathering dust on driveways and in garages.

To make sure your car is in working condition when the time comes to get back on the road, a Norwich car retailer is offering some tips.

Tim Holden, CEO at Holden Motors on Barker Street, said: “Like everyone else, we’re really looking forward to getting back on the roads, going on holiday and visiting friends and family across the country when we can.

"However, after months of being largely stationary, your car might not be in peak condition to set off on a long journey straight away."

Here are Mr Holden's top tips to keep your car in peak condition:

1. Battery basics

One of the main issues people think about when they don't run their car for a while is the battery.

A good way of making sure your car's battery remains charged is by running the engine for five minutes every four days when your car isn't being used.

The battery would usually re-charge as you drive the car, so when the car is not in use, the battery is more likely to go flat without you noticing.

2. Idle Time

Did you know that leaving the engine of your car running while stationary does not actually "warm the car up?"

Mr Holden says It is actually a myth and it, in fact, wastes fuel unnecessarily and is harmful to the environment.

The best way to bring your engine up to operating temperature is to drive the car gently at first.

3. Car placement

Storing your car on the side of the road for weeks on end isn't ideal for keeping it in perfect condition due to it being exposed to direct sunlight, rain and dust.

Mr Holden says it's a good idea to park your car somewhere sheltered such as a garage, however, if this isn't possible, it might be best to invest in a car cover to protect your vehicle from the elements.

It also means you avoid frost-covered windows!

4. Correct pressure

Car Tyres naturally lose pressure over time, and it's very easy to miss this when your car is parked up for weeks on end.

According to Mr Holden, on average tyres lose one or two PSI of pressure per month, so be sure to check yours before you drive again!

Use a tyre pressure gauge to check your tyres are correctly inflated, you’ll find the recommended pressure in your car’s handbook, on the car’s bodywork you see when you open the driver’s door, or on the inside of the fuel filler cap.

5. Ask the experts

During lockdown, most car retailers and garages are still open for MoT tests, services and repairs, so if you think there is something wrong with your car, it is still possible to have it checked out.

If you can’t leave your house, or would just like some advice about preparing your car for regular use, many showrooms are available for virtual appointments so you can ask questions.



