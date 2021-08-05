Five times the TV cameras rolled into Norfolk

Published: 7:23 PM August 5, 2021

Stars and crew of the Only Way Is Essex film at the Dial House in Reepham, which is owned by producer Hannah Springham (bottom centre). - Credit: Simon Finlay

Stephen Mulhern was spotted filming his pop-up gameshow, In For A Penny, in Great Yarmouth this week, but it's not the first time the TV cameras have rolled into Norfolk.

Here are five other times the county starred on the small screen:

Antiques Roadshow

Experts assessing items the public brought along to the filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

The pensioners' favourite arrived in Cromer on May 2018, with experts assessing the public's valuables by the sea.

Antiques Roadshow used the footage filmed in the town for two episodes of the series, with North Norfolk District Council leader, Sarah Butikofer helping to arrange the filming.

The Only Way Is Essex

The stars of TOWIE visited Reepham and the north Norfolk coast, heading to No1 in Cromer for fish and chips.

They were brought to the area by Hannah Springham, who co-owns the Dial House hotel in Reepham and directs the ITVBe show.

She revealed that the cast "loved" the area and said the hotel's appearance on the show had led to a spate of bookings.

Springwatch

BBC Springwatch presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at the Wild Ken Hill estate in west Norfolk - Credit: Danielle Booden

It was a twitcher's delight when Springwatch arrived at Wild Ken Hill near Snettisham this May.

Cameras caught the day to day life of birds and other wildlife in the area at the 4,000-acre farm.

Presented by Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan, the Norfolk-based show ran from Tuesday to Friday for three weeks on BBC Two.

Come Dine With Me

Channel 4's hit cooking competition arrived in Norfolk in 2017, filming at homes in Norwich and Great Yarmouth, as well as Beccles and Halesworth in Suffolk.

The show featured businessman Ben Melhado, who hit the headlines when he poured water over the puppet man in Great Yarmouth town centre, and Norwich Britain's Got Talent auditionee, Donna Africa.

Gone Fishing

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Picture: BBC/Owl Power/Mike Caine - Credit: BBC/Owl Power/Mike Caine

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse went fishing in Lyng near Dereham in the hope of finding a big pike

The episode also showed them having a running race on Cromer beach, staying in a quirky holiday let and heading to a local pub after a day in the elements.

It wasn't the first time the BBC 2 show had visited Norfolk, with the pair previously fishing in Lenwade and Sheringham in previous episodes.