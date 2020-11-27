News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Five charged with hare coursing and five dogs seized

person

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:41 AM November 27, 2020    Updated: 12:23 PM November 27, 2020
five dogs seized after men arrested for hare coursing

Four men have been charged with hare coursing after an operation by rural crime and traffic officers and a police helicopter Picture: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Five men have been charged with illegal hunting offences in the Fens.

They were arrested near King's Lynn after an operation involving rural crime and traffic officers, along with a police helicopter.

Five dogs,  a 4x4 vehicle, a quantity of cash and equipment were also seized.

Police received a call at 10.30am reporting coursing under way on a farm at Tilney All Saints just off the A47. Five men then got into a 4x4 and drove across drilled winter wheat and over an embankment onto the A47 causing traffic to come to a stop.

There were reports of hare coursing in the Walpole Cross Keys shortly afterwards, before a police helicopter saw a 4x4 driving at speed through Clenchwarton. The vehicle was found abandoned on Clockcase Lane.

You may also want to watch:

Five men aged 25, 30, 30, 41 and 55 from the Berkshire area were later arrested and charged with hunting mammals with dogs contrary to the Hunting Act.

Most Read

  1. 1 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
  2. 2 What was ‘strange stretched circle’ spotted over Norfolk skies?
  3. 3 Furious villagers claim chicken farm was approved 'under the radar'
  1. 4 What each lockdown tier could mean for Norfolk
  2. 5 Norfolk in Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions, government confirms
  3. 6 What counts as a substantial meal under Norfolk's tier 2 pub rules?
  4. 7 Man arrested after woman suffers broken collar bone in row over mask
  5. 8 'It's nonsense': Shoppers react to Norfolk's Tier 2 announcement
  6. 9 Woman airlifted to hospital after crash
  7. 10 What does Norfolk need to do to get to Tier 1?

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Video

Which new Covid tier could Norfolk be in?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Whale washes up off Norfolk coast

Chris Bishop

person

Coronavirus

MPs call for Norfolk to be in own coronavirus tier

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon