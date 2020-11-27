Five charged with hare coursing and five dogs seized
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Five men have been charged with illegal hunting offences in the Fens.
They were arrested near King's Lynn after an operation involving rural crime and traffic officers, along with a police helicopter.
Five dogs, a 4x4 vehicle, a quantity of cash and equipment were also seized.
Police received a call at 10.30am reporting coursing under way on a farm at Tilney All Saints just off the A47. Five men then got into a 4x4 and drove across drilled winter wheat and over an embankment onto the A47 causing traffic to come to a stop.
There were reports of hare coursing in the Walpole Cross Keys shortly afterwards, before a police helicopter saw a 4x4 driving at speed through Clenchwarton. The vehicle was found abandoned on Clockcase Lane.
You may also want to watch:
Five men aged 25, 30, 30, 41 and 55 from the Berkshire area were later arrested and charged with hunting mammals with dogs contrary to the Hunting Act.
Most Read
- 1 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
- 2 What was ‘strange stretched circle’ spotted over Norfolk skies?
- 3 Furious villagers claim chicken farm was approved 'under the radar'
- 4 What each lockdown tier could mean for Norfolk
- 5 Norfolk in Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions, government confirms
- 6 What counts as a substantial meal under Norfolk's tier 2 pub rules?
- 7 Man arrested after woman suffers broken collar bone in row over mask
- 8 'It's nonsense': Shoppers react to Norfolk's Tier 2 announcement
- 9 Woman airlifted to hospital after crash
- 10 What does Norfolk need to do to get to Tier 1?