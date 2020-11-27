Five charged with hare coursing and five dogs seized

Published: 11:41 AM November 27, 2020 Updated: 12:23 PM November 27, 2020

Four men have been charged with hare coursing after an operation by rural crime and traffic officers and a police helicopter Picture: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Five men have been charged with illegal hunting offences in the Fens.

They were arrested near King's Lynn after an operation involving rural crime and traffic officers, along with a police helicopter.

Five dogs, a 4x4 vehicle, a quantity of cash and equipment were also seized.

Police received a call at 10.30am reporting coursing under way on a farm at Tilney All Saints just off the A47. Five men then got into a 4x4 and drove across drilled winter wheat and over an embankment onto the A47 causing traffic to come to a stop.

There were reports of hare coursing in the Walpole Cross Keys shortly afterwards, before a police helicopter saw a 4x4 driving at speed through Clenchwarton. The vehicle was found abandoned on Clockcase Lane.

Five men aged 25, 30, 30, 41 and 55 from the Berkshire area were later arrested and charged with hunting mammals with dogs contrary to the Hunting Act.