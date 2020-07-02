Video

Find out which bus services are returning in the Norwich area

Bus services will be increased from this weekend as more people are using public transport as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The changes will be made to many of the Network Norwich and excel services, operated by First Eastern Counties buses, from Sunday, July 5.

The following changes will be made:

Pink Line 11|12 - Buses will run between Sprowston and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital up to every 10 minutes on weekdays. In Sprowston, all services will operate along Wroxham Road in both directions, and will serve Tesco supermarket on Blue Boar Lane on their way to and from the city.

Orange Line 21|22 - Buses will no longer run via Fiddlewood Road, and will instead travel along St Faiths Road on their way to and from the city. Temporary bus stops will be in place at safe points next to the Fiddlewood Road and St Faiths Road junctions.

In Old Catton, all daytime buses will start and finish at the bus stop on The Paddocks closest to Morrisons supermarket, and will no longer serve the short section of White Woman Lane. This section continues to be served by Turquoise Line 13. Evening services will continue on Lodge Lane and end at White Woman Lane roundabout.

Yellow Line X29 – Sunday services will remain suspended until further notice.

Purple Line 39|39A – Buses will run up to every 30 minutes on Monday to Saturday daytimes and will follow a standard route (numbered 39) from Mile Cross to Hall Road, Asda via Aylsham Road, the city centre and Lakenham, Sandy Lane.

Charcoal Line 40|41|X41 – Services 40 and 40A between the city centre and Poringland will return to their normal timetable and route, operating up to every 30 minutes from Monday to Saturday. Services to and from Bungay will operate at least hourly, with more buses at peak times, from Monday to Saturday.

The excel services A,B,C and D will return to normal routes and timetables on all days of the week.

David Jordan, marketing manager for First Eastern Counties Buses said: “We continue to review and revise services with the aim of providing frequent links along main corridors, to key destinations for shopping, healthcare and employment with sufficient capacity to meet the needs of the majority of our passengers.

“If people have not used a bus for some time due to lockdown, I want to remind them that there are new safety measures in place to keep everyone safe. It is now a legal requirement to wear a face covering when boarding and travelling by bus, there are also social distancing measures in place on the bus. We also advise people to download our mobile app which enables customers to live track not only the location of their next bus but also its available capacity.”

Visit www.firstgroup.com/norfolk-suffolk/news-and-service-updates for route information and changes.