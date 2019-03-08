'Weather conditions' cause delays across city bus network
PUBLISHED: 16:35 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 04 May 2019
Edward Starr Photographer
“Traffic and weather conditions” have caused delays to bus services in Norwich.
First Norwich said on Twitter that its number 25 and 26 bus services, which run between the city centre, the University of East Anglia and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, had been particularly badly affected by traffic and weather conditions with delays of up to 45 minutes.
The operator added: “All other Norwich services were subject to delays of up to 30 minutes again due to weather/traffic conditions.”
The region was hit by blustery conditions and intermittent showers on Saturday as temperatures plummeted into unseasonable single figures.
Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest predicted that the showers would become more confined to the east and the winds would ease through Saturday night.