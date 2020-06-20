Concerns over fires and barbecues in woodland areas
PUBLISHED: 15:36 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 20 June 2020
Visitors to north Norfolk beauty spots are being urged to act responsibly after several fires and barbecues were lit within woodland areas.
Incidents have been reported at Pretty Corner Woods, Sadlers Wood and Holt Country Park.
A bench caught fire when a disposable barbecue was placed on it at Pretty Corner Woods, and a large fire was attended by the Norfolk Fire Service. Camp fire remains, which were still smouldering, were also found in Sadlers Wood and Holt Country Park.
A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said: “Police have been made aware of these incidents and a fine issued in one instance. Please can we urge members of the public to act responsibly. Lighting fires in wooded areas is dangerous at any time, but during this particularly dry summer, it is reckless and poses a risk to public health and safety, endangers our beautiful woodlands and places unnecessary strain on our emergency services.”
