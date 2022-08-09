Updated
Firefighters battling forest blaze near Sandringham
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Crews of firefighters are battling a forest fire off the A149 near Sandringham.
At least five fire engines and a water carrier were called to the incident just before 7.45am on Tuesday (August 9).
The blaze is believed to have started on Monday but when firefighters returned to look on Tuesday morning it was still smouldering.
Fire engines from Sandringham, King's Lynn North and King's Lynn South as well as a water carrier from Fakenham are currently in attendance.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed crews were using main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.
A drone is also being used to check for hot spots.
Rob Curtis, station manager for King's Lynn North Fire and Rescue Service, said crews plan to return later in the day to check on it.
Most Read
- 1 Massive care village and research park planned for edge of Norwich
- 2 Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park
- 3 Large aircraft in shape of whale spotted above Norfolk
- 4 Why is Norfolk not introducing a hosepipe ban?
- 5 Mods and rockers taking over Norfolk town for classic bike and scooter meet
- 6 'Risk of injury' - Aldi recalls product due to safety fears
- 7 Warning to pet owners after chocolate dumped in seaside village
- 8 Norfolk attraction to hold its largest ever fireworks display
- 9 Woman filmed being raped while she was unconscious, court told
- 10 High Court threat to A47 dualling plan
No other emergency services were called to the incident.