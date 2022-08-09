Firefighters battling forest blaze near Sandringham

Updated

Fire crews were called to a forest fire off the A149 near Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Crews of firefighters are battling a forest fire off the A149 near Sandringham.

At least five fire engines and a water carrier were called to the incident just before 7.45am on Tuesday (August 9).

The blaze is believed to have started on Monday but when firefighters returned to look on Tuesday morning it was still smouldering.

Fire engines from Sandringham, King's Lynn North and King's Lynn South as well as a water carrier from Fakenham are currently in attendance.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed crews were using main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A drone is also being used to check for hot spots.

Rob Curtis, station manager for King's Lynn North Fire and Rescue Service, said crews plan to return later in the day to check on it.

No other emergency services were called to the incident.