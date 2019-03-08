Search

Firefighters tackle Norwich kitchen fire

PUBLISHED: 20:26 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:26 14 May 2019

Firefighters in Southalls Way, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

Firefighters were called to a fire in a kitchen in Norwich.

Appliances from Sprowston and Carrow attended the fire on Southalls Way at just before 7pm on Tuesday (May 14).

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which was in the kitchen, while wearing breathing apparatus.

The property was then ventilated, crews checked for hot spots using a thermal imaging camera.

A fire service spokesman said there was no report of any injuries following the fire.

Meanwhile, at 3.50pm on Tuesday, two appliances from Great Yarmouth attended a kitchen fire on Shakespeare Road in the town.

The crews used hose reel jets, a hydrant, a positive pressure ventilation fan and wore breathing apparatus.

Earlier, at just before 2pm an appliance from Sprowston attended to a garden gate on fire at a property on Mousehold Street in Norwich.

