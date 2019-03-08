Firefighters tackle large bonfire in Norfolk village
PUBLISHED: 23:52 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 23:52 27 July 2019
Firefighters are tackling a large bonfire in a Norfolk village.
Crews from Earlham and Sprowston and a water carrier from Hethersett fire station are on the scene of the blaze, at Brand Lane, in Felthorpe.
A spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said firefighters were using the water carrier to fight the flames, after being alerted by a member of the public at 9.45pm.