Firefighters tackle large bonfire in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 23:52 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 23:52 27 July 2019

Firefighters are tackling a large bonfire in a Norfolk village. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters are tackling a large bonfire in a Norfolk village.

Crews from Earlham and Sprowston and a water carrier from Hethersett fire station are on the scene of the blaze, at Brand Lane, in Felthorpe.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said firefighters were using the water carrier to fight the flames, after being alerted by a member of the public at 9.45pm.

