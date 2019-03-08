Firefighters tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth home

Firefighters tackled a blaze which broke out in a Great Yarmouth home in the early hours of the morning.

Fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to Coronation Terrace at just before 5am today (Wednesday, July 17).

Firefighters wearing breathing equipment used hose reel jets to put out the flames.

They left the scene after 45 minutes.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters had not had to rescue anybody from the home.