Fire crews tackle blaze at business in Thetford

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a business in King's Street in Thetford - Credit: Google

Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a business in Thetford town centre.

Emergency services were called at 11.26am and firefighters arrived at the scene in King's Street by 11.31am.

Six appliances from Thetford, Attleborough, Dereham, Diss and King's Lynn North attended.

Crews used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze and used thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots.

No more resources were needed by 12.34pm.

A cordon was put in the place around the business affected and police are also at the scene assisting the fire service.