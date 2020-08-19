More than 60 firefighters tackle industrial estate blaze
PUBLISHED: 06:17 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:04 19 August 2020
Google Maps
More than 60 firefighters spent the night battling a blaze on an industrial estate.
A dozen fire crews went to the fire at Ellough Industrial Estate near Beccles.
Crews got the call at just before 10.30pm on Tuesday, August 18.
Appliances from Beccles, Bungay, South Lowestoft, North Lowestoft and Southwold were among those sent to fight the flames.
Crews were still at the scene this morning.
There were reports on Twitter of “big plumes of smoke” and “loud bangs” coming from the industrial estate.
