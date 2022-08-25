News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eight fire crews battle care home blaze near Loddon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:51 PM August 25, 2022
Updated: 4:20 PM August 25, 2022
The fire is believed to be at Beauchamp House in Proctor Road, Chedgrave - Credit: Google

Eight fire crews are currently battling a blaze near Loddon.

They were called to the scene in Proctor Road, Chedgrave, at 1.30pm this afternoon (August 25).

The incident was in the care home, Beauchamp House, just off Langley Road.

The manager said: “Team are following their business continuity plan for moments of such emergencies, residents are being evacuated to the local community centre.

“Nobody has been harmed and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

“My staff are doing an excellent and professional job to evacuate residents."

There are long queues on Langley Road in both directions.

Emergency services remain on the scene as of 3.40pm.


