13 fire crews tackle blaze at Bernard Matthews

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at Bernard Matthews in Great Witchingham. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

Thirteen fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a Bernard Matthews factory building.

They were called to reports of the fire on Hall Road in Great Witchingham at 11.45pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Fire and Rescue service confirmed crews are still on the scene.

Sarah Crane, a neighbour, said: “We knew that they were over the road at the fire hydrant. It was about 11.45pm. We heard them filling up with water. They were pretty back and forth through the night. The last time I heard something was at about 1.45am.

“We didn’t smell anything or see any flames or anything like that. There wasn’t any commotion.”

Firefighters from Carrow, Earlham, Stalham, Wroxham, Dereham, Sprowston, Long Stratton and Wymondham have been fighting the fire.

They include an aerial ladder platform from Earlham, a water carrier from Fakenham and a drone from Wymondham.

Crews are using main and hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant and compressed air foam system to try and extinguish the blaze.

Great Witchingham Hall, Bernard Matthews' headquarters. Fire crews tackled a blaze at one of the factory buildings on Saturday night Photo: Bill Smith Great Witchingham Hall, Bernard Matthews' headquarters. Fire crews tackled a blaze at one of the factory buildings on Saturday night Photo: Bill Smith